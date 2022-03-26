Cong MLA wants face-off with PM on fuel prices at Sawant's swearing-in ceremony

Panaji, March 26 Former Ports Minister and Congress MLA Michael Lobo, on Saturday, urged the attendees present at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 28 to stand up and tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his face about the hardship caused by the continuous increase in fuel prices.

Lobo, a former BJP Minister, was speaking to reporters at the state legislative assembly complex here.

"We oppose (fuel hike). The PM should take whatever measures to roll it back immediately. He (PM) is coming here and I hope somebody from the audience over there should stand and say this and tell him that we are really feeling the heat, not only in Goa, all over India," Lobo said.

Top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, top party office bearers, chief ministers of seven BJP-ruled states are expected to be in attendance at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and his cabinet members at an indoor stadium near Panaji on March 28.

"Petrol prices have increased, diesel prices have increased. People of Goa, people of India have felt the heat and the Prime Minister should understand this and help to roll back these prices," Lobo also said.

