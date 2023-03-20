Cong MP Gohil gives notice on conman arrested in Kashmir

New Delhi, March 20 Congress Member Shaktisinh Gohil on Monday moved a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of a conman who was arrested in Kashmir for posing as PMO official.

"How Kiran Patel was provided with a Z-plus security cover and was allowed to go to areas which are at borders," the notice read.

Arrested on Thursday for posing as a top official of the PMO, Patel was on his third "VVIP" visit to Jammu and Kashmir when his luck failed him, an official said on Friday.

