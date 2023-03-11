Cong names Pramod Tiwari as dy leader, Rajani Patil party whip in RS

New Delhi, March 11 Ahead of the second part of the Budget Session, the Congress has appointed Pramod Tiwari as deputy leader and Rajani Patil as party whip in Rajya Sabha

The party's General Secretary Jairam Ramesh has said that Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has approved both appointments.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has also been informed about the appointments, Ramesh added.

The appointments came at a time when the relationship between the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Congress is "low", with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar openly targeting Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in the UK.

The Congress, while responding to Dhankhar's remarks, said "the chairman of the House is the umpire, and he cannot be a cheerleader for any ruling dispensation".



