Cong questions CM Vijayan on Brahmapuram Waste Plant contract issue

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan on Thursday attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan government for the way it has handled the Brahmapuram Waste Plant fire at Kochi.

"Vijayan failed to utter a single word in the Assembly on this, and finally took cover under Rule 300 to make a statement which is like All India Radio transmission, where none can ask any question.

"Vijayan now fears when questions are posed to him and the Assembly session that was guillotined. He, despite several questions being asked in the Life Mission bribery case and about the corruption in giving out the contract to Zonta Infratech to clear the legacy waste at the Plant, did not open his mouth," said Satheesan while speaking to the media here.

Satheesan said they want answers to seven questions that they are now putting before Vijayan and it includes if Vijayan while on a trip to Holland, did meet the officials of Zonta Infratech.

"A few corporations - Kollam and Kannur cancelled their contract with Zonta, then how come this company was given the contract to handle the Brahmapuram Waste Plant. It's now alleged that the office of CM Vijayan had intervened to pressurise corporations to go for Zonta.

"Why is that no notice was served to Zonta for not doing the job they had taken up at Kochi, and surprisingly the news now is Zonta, which took the contract for Rs 54 crore and subcontracted the work to another company for Rs 22 crore. Wish to know what relation the CPI(M) and Zonta have," said Satheesan.

He added that the Congress has demanded a CBI probe into this corrupt and fraudulent deal and "it's pointless to go forward with a vigilance probe as we all know who heads the Vigilance , hence there is no point in such a probe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor