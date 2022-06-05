Cong RS candidate seen posing with UP riot accused

Lucknow, June 5 A photograph of the main accused in the Kanpur clash, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, posing with Congress Rajya Sabha candidate Imran Pratapgarhi has gone viral on social media.

According to party sources, the photograph is apparently recent since Hashmi is seen felicitating Pratapgarhi with a bouquet.

Imran Pratapgarhi's candidature has already drawn protests in the Congress circles with most party veterans claiming him to be an undeserving candidate.

Pratapgarhi had earlier waded into controversy when an audio clip of a function went viral on the social media in which he is heard singing paeans to mafia don Mukhtar Ansari.

"First, he was heard singing eulogy to a mafia don and now he is posing with a riot accused. He is an apt candidate for the Congress but our leadership owes an explanation to the party workers who are not familiar with this 'New Congress'," said a party veteran.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor