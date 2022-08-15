Cong will oppose distorted historical facts for political benefits: Sonia

New Delhi, Aug 15 Amid the BJP blaming first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the partition, the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has said that the party will oppose distorting of historical facts for political gains.

In a statement on Monday she said, "Congress will oppose the wrong statements for political benefits and any attempt to question great national leaders like Gandhi-Nehru-Patel-Azad on the basis of incorrect facts."

She said that historical facts are being distorted and India has achieved a lot in the last 75 years and democracy has been strengthened.

She blamed that the present self-centred government is adamant about proving insignificant the great sacrifices of freedom fighters and glorious achievements of the country and this could not be accepted.

Sonia said the country has gained a global significance and has made a mark in science, education, health, information technology and other areas through the hard work of talented Ind who have contributed in the nation's growth.

On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the BJP on Sunday had blamed the Congress and the Communists for accepting the demand of the Muslim League for a separate nation.

In an over seven-minute video released by the saffron party on Sunday, the BJP indirectly blamed Jawaharlal Nehru and Congress leaders for bowing to the demand of a separate nation raised by the Muslim League led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, instead of opposing it.

While narrating the story of Partition, the video frequently shows Nehru and Jinnah. It also features Cyril John Radcliffe, who drew the map to divide India into two nations, asking how those who had no knowledge of Indian culture, heritage, civilisation and values drew borders between the people living together for centuries in just three weeks.

