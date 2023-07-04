Congress accuses BJP of having ED sponsored govt in Maharashtra

New Delhi, July 4 The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP over split in the NCP in Mahashtra, saying the state's Eknath Shinde government, in which NCP leader Ajit Pawar is the second Deputy Chief Minister is an "ED-sponsored government" and asserted that the MVA will strengthen more in the state.

Speaking to media after a meeting chaired by party President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss its poll preparedness in poll-bound Mizoram, General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal asserted that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will remain intact in Maharashtra in view of split in the NCP,

"Nothing will happen to MVA. In fact it is opportunity for MVA to strengthen further."

Targeting the BJP, he said: "The washing machine of BJP has started working in Maharashtra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Maharashtra and abused the NCP as most corrupt party. Now the same NCP leaders they accused in irrigation scam have become good friends and also become Deputy Chief Minister and ministers.

"And they have to tell about corruption now. Now washing machine has started working. They are an ED sponsored government. They earlier divided Shiv Sena and now they have done the same with the NCP."

"They have no moral right and no moral support from people of Maharashtra. We are believing that Maharashtra will stand behind MVA. And it will also strengthen opposotion unity," Venugopal added.

He said that the party leaders had a discussion about poll preparedness in Mizoram. "We are confident that Congress will form government in Mizoram and atmosphere is very good for the party," he said.

Congress chief Kharge has been holding meetings with party leaders of the poll-bound states. Earlier he has held meeting over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana to discuss and chalk out strategy for the Assembly polls and also over the party's campaigns.

