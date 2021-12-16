Congress accuses Mamata of pleasing Modi, weakening Opposition

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is pleasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and weakening the opposition.

"Mamata Banerjee sidhe taur pe Modi Ji ki dalali kar rahi hain (Mamata Banerjee is working for PM Modi)," said Chowdhury in Hindi.

"She is doing everything to weaken the Opposition because it is necessary for her to please Prime Minister Narendra Mod," he added.

Congress leader alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee is doing so to protect her Nephew Abhishek Banerjee, who is facing an Enforcement Directorate case against him.

"She is doing so to protect her nephew and she knows only PM Modi can do so," said Chowdhury.

Congress leader made the following comments in reply to Mamata Banerjee's statement where she had asserted that she wants to see the BJP defeated across the country in the next Lok Sabha polls due in 2024, just like 2020 West Bengal assembly polls.

Earlier, Banerjee has attacked the existence of Congress party-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) saying, "There is no UPA".

Since then, Congress leader Chowdhury has been attacking West Bengal CM on various occasions.

( With inputs from ANI )

