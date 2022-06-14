Congress alleges attack on LoP by CPI-M activists in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, June 14 After Swapna Suresh levelled serious allegations against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the gold smuggling case and the Congress demanding his resignation, on Tuesday a few CPI-M activists tried to enter the official residence of Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

Across the state on Tuesday, angry Congress workers took to the streets at several places and in most places, the police used force in which several workers were injured and at Kollam, veteran RSP Lok Sabha member N.K. Premachandran also received injuries.

In the state capital city, three youth wing workers of the CPI-M arrived at the residence of Satheesan and one of them managed to slip through the security cordon and entered the compound.

A statement issued from Satheesan's office said it was around 12.20 p.m. that three youth wing workers of the CPI-M trespassed shouting slogans against Satheesan and that he will be killed.

"They threw stones and of the three, two managed to slip out of the police security. They attacked the police security and damaged the flower pots. It was after we raised a complaint did more police force arrive and took them away. They came with weapons and their plan was to attack Satheesan," said the statement.

On Tuesday also, Vijayan had to face the ire of the Congress workers and at a few places the cadres of the BJP were also there out on the streets and waved black flags against Vijayan.

At one place Vijayan's huge motorcade was greeted with eggs being thrown on the vehicles, when he was going for a function, here.

Earlier on Monday, CPI-M activists, acting on a report that two Youth Congress workers had raised slogans on a flight in which Vijayan was travelling, barged into the Congress party headquarters and created panic in presence of party veteran A.K. Antony.

Two time former Chief Minister and Congress veteran Oommen Chandy warned Vijayan that he cannot escape the wrath of the people and the allegations that he is facing by using force.

"It's most unfortunate that Kerala is going through mayhem and lawlessness and the Congress workers and party offices are being smashed and this is a serious issue," said Chandy.

