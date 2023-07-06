Congress appoints 4 new general secretaries for poll-bound MP

New Delhi, July 6 Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh scheduled this year-end, the Congress on Thursday announced four new general secretaries for the state besides appointing four new district committee heads.

In an official statement, the Congress said, "Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge) has approved the proposal for fresh appointments in the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect."

Accordingly, the party named Manoj Bharatkar, Arvind Bagdi, Vishal Agnihotri and Kailash Mishra as the four new general secretaries for Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress also announced the names of Monu Saxena as the new Bhopal district president, Ajay Ozha as the president of Khandwa Rural, Manish Mishra as the president of Khandwa City, and Surjeet Singh Chadha as the new president of Indore City district.

In the coming days, more changes are likely to be made in the state Congress, which is eyeing to make a comeback in Madhya Pradesh.

--IANS

