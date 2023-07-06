Congress appoints Kanhaiya Kumar as NSUI incharge

New Delhi, July 6 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appointed youth leader Kanhaiya Kimar as incharge of the party’s student wing.

Congress said, “Congress President has approved the appointment of Kanhaiya Kumar as incharge of National Students Union of India (NSUI).”

The decision to appoint Kanhaiya Kumar as the incharge of the NSUI comes as part of party’s major reshuffling in the organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kanhaiya Kumar had also participated in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and walked the entire distance from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNU student union president had joined Congress in 2021.

He contested 2019 Lok Sabha polls as CPI candidate and was fielded against Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh from Begusarai, which he lost.

--IANS

