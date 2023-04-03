Congress, BJP clash in Kanniyakumari over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 3 : Violent clashes broke out between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Kanniyakumari on Monday.

The clash occured when Congress was holding a protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha. A scuffle started between Congress and BJP workers when Congress cadres were raising slogans against BJP infront of latter's office.

Congress workers allegedly burnt BJP flags. Stone pelting was reported.

Kanniyakumari Police immediately rushed to the spot and stopped the scuffle.

Meanwhile, disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday was granted bail in a 2019 defamation case by a Surat court, till April 13, when the case will be heard again.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer Gaurav Pandya while talking to the media said that Rahul Gandhi's appeal against the said conviction would be heard by the court on May 3.

Rahul appeared in the court today and filed an appeal against his March 23 conviction.

Rahul Gandhi reached Surat where he filed an appeal seeking a stay on his conviction by a Surat magistrate court for the defamation case over his remark on the 'Modi surname'.

The court had earlier given time of 30 days to the Congress leader to appeal its order.

After the Surat court's verdict, Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha.

