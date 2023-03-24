Congress calls out meeting of PCC, CLP, other leaders today, to discuss "political developments"

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Amid the ongoing second leg of the budget session, the Congress party has called out a meeting of its steering committee members, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress Legislative Party leaders and Frontal Orgsation Chiefs to be held on Friday.

Chaired by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the meeting and will take place at 5 pm in the party headquarters in the national capital.

As per the party, the meeting is being orgsed to discuss the "recent political developments".

An official notification dated Thursday, stated, "An emergency meeting of Steering Committee, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and National Heads of Frontal Orgsations, Departments and Cells is scheduled to be held tomorrow, March 24, 2023, at AICC Office, New Delhi at 1700 hrs, to discuss the latest political developments".

"Those who are in New Delhi are requested to attend the physical meeting at AICC Office, while the others may join online, via ZOOM. Login credentials for the online Zoom meeting shall be sent to your mobile by 1600 hrs, tomorrow," the notification added.

