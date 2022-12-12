Congress chief Kharge to meet key leaders to check Karnataka poll preparedness

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of senior leaders of Karnataka on Monday at the All India Congress Committe (AICC) headquarters here in the national capital to review preparedness ahead of the next year's Assembly polls.

The 3 pm meeting will be likely attended by state Congress chief DK Shivkumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, senior leader MB Patil and AICC In-charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to reports, the meeting has been called to bring all the warring factions of the state leadership, especially DK Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah, together in view of polls due May 2023 to elect all 224 members of the state's Legislative Assembly.

Looking at the anti-incumbency in the now BJP-ruled state, Congress does not want to lose grip and is looking to return to power in the state.

Kharge will also be meeting party leaders and workers later in the day.

Kharge has chaired several meetings since he was elected to the top post, including the steering committee meeting.

Ahead of the polls next year, a fight appears to have begun between the supporters of former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and state party president DK Shivakumar. Both the camps are eying to project their leaders as chief ministerial candidates for the polls due next year.

Following July's 'Siddaramaiah-75' Amrit Mahotsav Committee meeting held at a key venue, there was displeasure that Siddaramaiah's birthday was being celebrated as 'God's worship.

Tasting the first major poll victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly after taking charge of the party, Kharge on Sunday said HP win is an example of what the party can achieve if it stays united.

"This is a victory that belongs to the people of Himachal Pradesh. This is an example of what emerges when the Congress party fights unitedly," he toldin Shimla on December 11.

( With inputs from ANI )

