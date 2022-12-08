Congress chief will decide who will be CM, there's no scope for horse trading: Rajeev Shukla on Himachal elections

Congress leader Rajeev Shukla on Thursday said that the party chief will decide who will be the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Speaking toon election results in Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla, in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Congress, said the party chief will take a decision on the chief minister's post.

Regarding the speculation of horse trading, Shukla said there is no scope for horse trading.

According to the trends received so far, Shukla said that the Congress party is winning around 40 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party is winning 25 seats, so the BJP will not try horse trading.

Speaking on the plan ahead, Rajeev Shukla said he himself and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will reach Shimla and will inform the party high command after knowing the opinion of the MLAs.

Giving credit for the victory to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rajeev Shukla said that Priyanka Gandhi worked hard for the Himachal elections. Rajeev Shukla also linked Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to Himachal's victory and said that Bharat Jodo Yatra had a positive effect on the voters of the hill state.

Shukla said that the Congress party has talked about 10 guarantees to the people and the Congress party will fulfill them as soon as the government is formed.

After the observers including Shukla reach Chandigarh, a decision will be taken today whether all the winning MLAs of Congress will be called to Chandigarh or they will be asked to gather at a place in Shimla.

Lastly, Shukla called this victory a blessing from God.

According to the recent update from the Election Commission website, BJP has won 11 seats and is leading on 15, while Congress has won 11 seats and is leading on 28 seats.

