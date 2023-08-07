Congress dubs Delhi Services Bill as unconstitutional, alleges BJP’s wants to control everything

New Delhi, Aug 7 The Congress on Monday hit back at the government over the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha dubbing it as completely unconstitutional.

Congress said that BJP approach is to control everything, by hook or crook and usually more by crook than by hook.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha opposing the Bill, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said: “When Delhi’s special constitutional status was created, be it BJP or Congress or any other color of the political spectrum, has tried to overrule two Constitution Bench judgments qua the status of NCT?”

He asked why did no government create an authority, where the Chief Minister of Delhi is in a minority?

“Why did no government empower two bureaucrats to overrule an elected Chief Minister? Why did no government make the Lt Governor, who is a constitutional figurehead except in three areas, into a Super Chief Minister?” Singhvi asked.

He asked why has no government made all regulatory agencies of Delhi by Delhi for Delhi, funded and operated by NCT budgets, subject to the Home Ministry for appointment of its heads? This government, and this bill does it all! Something not done earlier, Singhvi said.

Singhvi, who is also a noted lawyer said: “Why has nobody done it earlier? Because it is the habit of this ‘control freak sarkar’ (government) whose visiting card is vendetta identity badge is of a graceless and fuming loser, whose approach is to control,control n control everything, by hook or crook and usually more by crook than by hook.”

“This bill is completely unconstitutional, it is fundamentally anti-democratic, and it is a front-term assault on the regional voice and aspirations of the people of Delhi. It violates all principles of federalism, all norms of civil service accountability and all models of assembly-based democracy,” the Congress leader said.

He said that firstly, the Delhi Ordinance Bill creates a Civil Services Authority of NCT with complete powers of recommendations of postings and transfers of all Group A officers and other DANICS officers.

Singhvi said that which officer will become Secretary of Finance, and who will be Secretary of PWD, and when they will be interchanged, all these decisions would be suggested by the Authority and executed by the Lt Governor and not the elected executive.

“Secondly, it covers all vigilance & non-vigilance cases for initiation of disciplinary actions for these officers. The objective is clear: to create an environment of fear and hysteria, to intimidate civil servants to exercise control over them,” he said, adding that third, the Authority shall have three persons -- the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary, and the Chief Minister, with the Chief Minister being the Chair of the Committee (45E+45F).

“However, the decision would be taken by two people. The Quorum would be of two people. Globally and geographically, as far as I can remember, nowhere have I heard that an elected chief executive - the Chief Minister, can be overruled by two administrative bureaucrats. He will indeed be a very special Chairman without a chair,” he said.

He said that the bill simply eliminates the second and third - civil service and regulatory agencies. The object is not to make Hamlet the Prince of Denmark, not even the Slave of Denmark, but to take over Denmark itself. It is to make Denmark a hollow shell.

The Delhi Services Bill or the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill was moved in the Rajya Sabha on Monday afternoon by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday amid strong opposition by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) party leaders. The Bill was passed through voice vote in the Lower House amid walkout by the opposition MPs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor