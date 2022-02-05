Congress-GFP candidates have to prove loyalty time and again, says Goa CM over pledge before Rahul Gandhi

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday took potshots at the Congress-Goa Forward Party (GFP) candidates for taking loyalty pledge. Sawant said that the Congress-GFP candidates will need to prove their loyalty time and again.

Sawant was taking swipes at the Opposition candidates for taking a pledge "to remain loyal to the party and Goa" in the presence of the former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. "Such candidates will have to prove their loyalty time and again that they are loyal to the Congress party," said Sawant.

Incidentally, all the 40 candidates of the Congress and GFP on Friday had pledged to be united and loyal to their parties in the presence of Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "They (Congress-Goa Forward Party candidates, who took a pledge) have to prove time and again that they're loyal to Congress. Things people do in front of God... now have to be done in front of Rahul Gandhi. People trust and will support BJP."

Sawant also attacked Gandhi, saying that the former Congress chief had paid a day-long visit to Goa ahead of the Assembly polls as a "tourist".

"I think Rahul Gandhi came here as a tourist on a vacation. If he cannot see all this development, I don't understand what he's doing. Never mind, no one takes him seriously anyway," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the BJP national general secretary CT Ravi also took a dig at Gandhi, charging that the former Congress chief is a "tourist politician", who comes to Goa only before the elections.

"Rahul Gandhi is a tourist politician. He comes to Goa only before the elections," said Ravi during door-to-door campaign in Calangute for the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa.

Goa will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor