Congress govt in Punjab has reduced electricity tariffs by 3Rs per unit

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress government led by Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has slashed power tariff by Rs 3 per unit. Chief Minister Channi has shared several announcements on the official Twitter handle of the Congress. It details the increased inflation allowance for government employees and important steps taken for farmers. A few days back, Chief Minister Channi had already decided to waive off electricity bills for all gaushalas. He had announced that Rs 5 lakh each would be given to all cow shelters for the installation of solar systems..

A few days back, Chief Minister Channi had announced that if the Congress came back to power in Punjab, it would provide 1 lakh employment opportunities to the youth in one year. Channi had also said that a program would be set up for the youth to go abroad. After launching the Employment Guarantee Scheme (PRAGTY) for youth in a private university, he had stated that youth passing class XII would be eligible for jobs. Jobs will be provided within one year of government formation.