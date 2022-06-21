Congress govt responsible for deaths of freedom fighters: Goa CM

Panaji, June 21 Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has blamed post-Independence Congress government for deaths of freedom fighters and has stated that memorials and forts having liberation importance, will be restored and beautified.

Sawant on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for upgrading the martyrs memorial in the memory of Hirve Guruji and Sheshnath Wadekar at Terekhol (Tiracol) fort in North Goa. Both hailing from Maharashtra were shot dead by the Portuguese, for unfurling the national flag on the fort on August 15, 1955. They had participated in 'Satyaghrah' to liberate Goa.

"Many freedom fighters from across India felt that Goa should get liberation from Portuguese and hence they came here to fight against Portuguese. However, then Congress government failed to protect them. It was their responsibility to protect them," Sawant said.

"All the 127 freedom fighters who had come at Terekhol fort, were told to go back to India by Portuguese. But they were firm on their decision to liberate Goa. Some of them were later shot dead by Portuguese. They sacrificed their life for the liberation of Goa, hence this history should be passed to the next generation," Sawant said.

"We will forever be indebted to the bravery and sacrifice of the martyrs in Goa's liberation struggle. This memorial shall inspire the future generations to imbibe the values of nationalism," Sawant said.

He said along with Cabo de Rama fort, Betul fort and memorials, having importance of Goa liberation, will be restored and beautified.

Sawant had earlier said that the contributions of Azad Gomantak Dal, a local armed revolutionary group, National Congress (Goa) and other freedom fighters will be included in the history textbooks.

