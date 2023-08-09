Congress had converted northeast into war zone: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 9 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on the Congress, claiming that the northeast region was converted into a war zone during the Congress regime.

The Assam Chief Minister’s sharp attack came in the backdrop of the opposition bringing a no confidence motion in the Parliament against the Central government over the continuing unrest in Manipur for more than three months now.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said that the Congress should seek apology for turning Manipur into a conflict state during the no confidence motion.

“I have no issue if the Congress says that it wants to tender an apology and that is why it has brought the no confidence motion,” Sarma said.

“In Manipur, conflicts between ethnic communities existed for several decades. The state witnessed several unrests until 2014. At least 300 people died in 1990, whereas in 1993, 1,100 people died. Similarly in 2001, 2003, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2012, many people became victims of violence in Manipur,” he claimed.

According to Sarma, all these incidents of unrest occurred when the Congress ruled the state.

“The prices of essential commodities, including petrol and diesel, skyrocketed in Manipur when there was economic blockade. But the Congress took no step to ease the situation there,” the Chief Minister said.

He also alleged that no Congress Prime Minister ever visited Manipur during the unrest when the party was in power.

“The conflict in Manipur was created due to the misrule of the Congress for decades and bringing complete peace there is an uphill task that requires continuous healing touch,” Sarma said, adding, “Manipur witnessed peaceful environment only between 2014 and 2023.”

The Assam Chief Minister also claimed that at a time when Manipur is limping back to normalcy, the opposition is shedding crocodile tears.

He even attacked the opposition alliance -- INDIA -- for its visit to Manipur.

“Leaders of INDIA went to Manipur for a few hours and they are now claiming themselves to be experts,” Sarma said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor