"Congress has habit of treating people only for vote bank", Karnataka CM Bommai

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 28 : Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Friday, lashed out at the Congress party and accused it of using the people just for "vote bank", and ignoring them after that.

Bommai's remarks came after KPCC president DK Shivakumar's recent statement that Lingayats and Vokkaligas are not "beggars" to accept the reservation accorded by the BJP-led State government.

Addressing the roadshow in Sedam, CM Bommai said, "The Congress Party has the habit of keeping Dalits inside the well, using them as vote banks and dropping them in the same place after getting their votes".

He also attacked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his "poisonous snake" remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge has spoken very badly about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has compared him with a poisonous snake. But he has forgotten that the very same snake is wrapped around the neck of Lord Shiva," Bommai further said.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Congress party is making such remarks because of "frustration" as it is "scared" of losing yet another election.

"BJP will come to power in the state if party candidate Rajkumar Patil wins the election from Sedam. BJP has been in power in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. It will come back to power in Karnataka as well. Because of this, the Congress party has become scared. This forced them to talk against Modi out of frustration.

He further said that BJP will make Karnataka the number one state in the country.

"The Congress Party is giving all kinds of guarantees including free bus travel for women which the BJP government has already announced in the budget. Ours is a double-engine government and we are committed to improving the Kalyana Karnataka region. We will come back to power and make Karnataka the number one state," Bommai further said.

On 29th March, the election commission of India announced the schedule for the Karnataka elections.

The polls for the 224-seat assembly are slated to take place on 10 May and the counting will take place on 13th May.

