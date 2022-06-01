Congress has leaders but no party workers, says Nadda

Bhopal, June 1 BJP president J.P. Nadda on Wednesday took a dig at the Congress saying the grand old party is a workerless party in Madhya Pradesh. His remarks came after he arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Nadda claimed, "A Congress leader told him that around 40 leaders are mahamantri and over 150 are mantri in the Madhya Pradesh Congress, but it has no workers on the ground."

Nadda arrived in the state capital on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP president V.D. Sharma and other senior BJP leaders welcomed him at the state hanger.

Nadda further said that only BJP had leaders, policies, intention, workers and environment to work. All these qualities were needed for success in politics.

Addressing the BJP leaders and party workers, he said that he felt overwhelmed by the grand welcome.

Later talking to the press at BJP headquarters in Bhopal, Nadda highlighted various schemes of the Centre and the state governments Ujjwala, PMAY, Nal Jal, Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ladli Laxmi and many more.

Nadda said that Madhya Pradesh has shown record growth and development during the BJP government in the last 17 years. "In 2003, the BJP had got the state with a BIMARU tag, but in the last 15-17 years, the state has come very close to removing this tag. In many sectors, Madhya Pradesh has left many developed and developing states behind in terms of performance.

The BJP president will be meeting with state party leaders and will address the workers later in the evening. After the meeting, he will leave for Jabalpur at 5 p.m.

