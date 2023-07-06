Congress has right to discuss Maharashtra LoP position: NCP's Clyde Crasto

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 : Nationalist Congress Party leader Clyde Crasto on Thursday said that the Congress has the right to discuss the position of Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly which was with the NCP before Ajit Pawar switched sides and joined the NDA government.

Crasto said party chief Sharad Pawar had also made it clear that whoever has the largest number of MLAs has the right to make claim to the position of the Leader of Opposition.

"Congress has all the right to discuss the LoP. We have also made it very clear, our party president Sharad Pawar had also made it very clear that whoever has the majority has the right to claim or has the prerogative to choose the leader. So, if the Congress is even thinking of that, there is nothing wrong in it," Crasto told ANI.

Maharashtra Congress leaders also met on Monday to discuss the political situation in the state in the wake of NCP crisis.

After convening a meeting of the party in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar on Thursday chaired a meeting of the party's steering committee in the national capital.

NCP has been facing crisis since Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar joined Eknath Shinde-led government and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday. Eight other NCP MLAs also joined the Shinde-BJP government.

The working committee of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) headed by Sharad Pawar on Thursday approved his decision of "expelling Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and 9 MLAs who have joined hands with the NDA."

Talking to the media after the working committee meeting of the group led by Sharad Pawar, Congress leader PC Chacko said the organisation is intact and not a single of the 27 state committees of the party has said that they are not with the party chief.

"The Working Committee of the Nationalist Congress Party approved the decision of Sharad Pawar of expelling Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare and 9 MLAs who have joined hands with the NDA," Chacko said.

"Not a single of the 27 state committees of the party has said that they are not with Sharad Pawar. The organisation is intact," he added.

The working committee of the Nationalist Congress Party passed eight resolutions in the meeting.

"The Committee expressed its full faith in the president of the party Sharad Pawar, Chacko said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor