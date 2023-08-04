Congress in Mizoram urge all political parties, NGOs to fight unitedly against BJP

Aizawl, Aug 3 Amid the differences between the BJP-led NDA government and its ally Mizo National Front (MNF), the ruling party in Mizoram, the opposition Congress on Thursday urged all political parties, NGOs and churches to come together to form a united front against the saffron party.

State Congress President Lalsawta said that the country as well as Mizoram is passing through a dark phase due to BJP-led NDA government's "misrule and wrong policies", appealed that all political parties, NGOs and churches must fight together against the BJP.

He claimed that since independence, the country never witnessed such a dark period and terrible situation and for this prevailing situation, BJP is responsible as the party-led government adopted "anti-people policies" and autocratic governance destroying the religious, cultural and ethnic freedom, besides freedom of expression.

"Due to the NDA government's misgovernance, India is among the top most dangerous countries for Christians in the world," the Congress leader told the media, adding that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is an attempt to remove the culture and traditions of minorities.

Mizoram is a Christian majority state with churches playing a significant influence on the society.

Meanwhile, many MNF leaders and the party's two parliamentarians from Mizoram -- C. Lalrosanga of Lok Sabha and K. Vanlalvena of Rajya Sabha -- have recently expressed their desire to withdraw the party's support from the NDA on issues such as the Manipur unrest and UCC.

Mizoram Chief Minister and President of the ruling MNF, Zoramthanga, however, recently said that his party is yet to decide on pulling out of the BJP-led NDA.

Zoramthanga, who along with his ministers and MNF MLAs, took part in the 'Solidarity March', organised by the NGOs Coordination Committee in Mizoram on July 25 to express solidarity for the Kuki-Zo tribals, affected in the violence in Manipur.

The MNF is also the ally of the BJP-led anti-Congress alliance, North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), of which the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the convenor.

The elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly would be held by the end of this year.

