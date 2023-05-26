Congress indulged in corruption in all elements of 'Panchtatva': BJP

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said that Congress party indulged in corruption in all five elements of the 'Panchtatva'.

Addressing a press conference, the former Minister said, "What should I talk aboutAdarsh scam, Bofors scam, 2G scam, Commonwealth, submarine scam to helicopter scam?"

The former minister said that our body is made up of five elements and Congress indulged in "corruption" in all five of them.

"I want to say this thing about Congress today. We talk about 'Panchtatva'. Our body is made up of five elements: water, land, air, sky and fire. And the belief is that after death, a person gets back to these five elements," he said.

The BJP leader added, "Congress party also believes in it with full honesty. So their leaders said that 'Panchtatva' can't be respected until corruption is carried out in all five elements. And they ended up doing it. Commonwealth scam, Adarsh scam on land. They even penetrated the land with their Coal scam. 2G scam in air, helicopter scam in the sky, submarine scam in water".

Further taking a jibe at the grand old party, he said that the Congress party's grading is "4C".

"There are multiple levels of grading. Congress has opted for four levels of grading for itself; cut, commission, corruption, and Congress. The Congress grading is 4C," he added.

