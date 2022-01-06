Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar on 2-day visit to Goa, to interact with party workers

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar will be on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Goa starting Thursday where he will take part in various party programmes and interact with party workers ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

According to a press release by the Goa Congress, Kumar will attend 'Bahujan Samvad' programme where he will interact with the prominent leaders of OBC, SC, ST and other communities. The event is scheduled to be held at 5 pm on Thursday at Mapusa Taxi Stand. On January 7, the Congress leader will interact with young students of Goa in the 'Yuva Spandan' programme organized by the Congress party at 11 am at MCC Hall.

"Kanhaiya Kumar will also lead the Morcha at Raj Bhavan organized by the Congress party on January 7 at 3.30 pm. Senior Congress leader and former Home Minister P. Chidambaram, Goa in charge of Congress Dinesh Gundu Rao, State President Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat will accompany him with hundreds of activists," said the release.

"After the morcha, a delegation of Congress Party will hand over a copy of the Chargesheet against the BJP government to the honourable governor. This Chargesheet is prepared by the Congress party against the Failed BJP Government, added the statement.

Goa is slated to go to the Assembly polls this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor