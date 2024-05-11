Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes PM Modi's Election Speeches as 'Hollow Talk'

On Saturday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra characterized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election speeches as "hollow talk" and accused him of prioritizing power acquisition over public service in his political endeavors.

Addressing a rally aimed at garnering support for Congress candidate Gowaal Padvi from the Nandurbar Lok Sabha seat, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public address in the same tribal-dominated constituency.

"All that Modi ji speaks is 'khokhli baatein' (hollow talk) that does not carry any weight," she said. "Show me one picture of Narendra Modi visiting the house of an adivasi to understand their problems," Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that it is incumbent upon political leaders to honor and uphold the culture and traditions of all communities. She criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging a lack of respect for the culture and traditions of Adivasis.

Gandhi said the absence of Modi visiting the homes of Adivasis to understand their issues, underscoring the duty of political leaders to respect culture and tradition. Alleging BJP's disregard for Adivasi culture, she cited instances like President Droupadi Murmu's exclusion from significant events, claiming that Modi shies away from truly honoring their community.

Attacking the PM further, Gandhi said, "Modi ji cries like a child saying he is being abused. This is public life. Learn from Indira Gandhi. The woman like Durga, who broke Pakistan into two. Learn from her bravery, courage and determination. But when you call her anti national, what can you learn from her."