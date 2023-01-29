Congress MP attacks Assam CM over 'motherhood' remark

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan on Sunday attacked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remark on women for attaining 'motherhood', and said that he should get himself treated first.

Talking to ANI, Ranjeet Ranjan said, "Who is he (Himanta Biswa Sarma) to decide the age for any woman to attain motherhood? I believe he should get himself treated and see in his own family if the women there would seek his permission before attaining motherhood."

"It is a completely baseless statement, this is the decision which should be solely of a woman and no other man or person should have a say in this," added Ranjan.

On Saturday, CM Sarma said that women should not wait too long for embracing motherhood and suggested embracing motherhood at the appropriate age between 22-30 years.

"It may lead to medical complications if it is delayed. The appropriate age for embracing motherhood is 22-30 years," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma's statement had come against the backdrop of his recent announcement of a crackdown on child marriage. He cited child marriages as the reason behind the prevalence of child pregnancy, which leads to high rates of maternal and infant mortalities in the state.

After distributing appointment letters to over 1,200 candidates of the Health and Family Welfare department and Assam police during a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering that, the state government is committed to stopping underage marriages and motherhood.

"In the next 5-6 months, thousands of husbands will be arrested as it is a crime to have sexual relations with a girl below 14 years of age, even if he is her legally wed husband. Those who marry younger girls below 18 years will also be brought to book," Sarma stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

