Congress president demands accountability in wake of Odisha train tragedy

New Delhi, June 7 The tragic train accident in Odisha has set off a political firestorm with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the BJP-led Central government of neglecting the Railway Ministry for the past nine years and demanding accountability for the mishap.

The tragedy occurred on June 5 when a train derailed near a village in Odisha, claiming the lives of several passengers and leaving numerous others injured.

As the affected families grapple with their devastating loss, Kharge criticized the response of the Railway Ministry, pointing out the need for accountability rather than mere words of consolation.

