Congress Presidential poll on Oct 17, counting on Oct 19

New Delhi, Aug 28 The Congress announced that the election for its new President will be held on October 17 as a meeting of its Working Committee - the party's highest decision-making authority - on Sunday approved the poll schedule.

Congress Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced the dates of the polling process after approval from the CWC, in its meeting held virtually and attended by G23 leader Anand Sharma, who had recently quit as the chief of a party panel for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

"It (CWC) considered and approved the following final schedule of dates suggested by the Central Election Authority of the AICC for election to the post of Congress President," a party statement said.

The date of issuance of notification is September 22, nominations can be filed from between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from September 24 to 30 while scrutiny will be done on October 1. Last date of withdrawal is October 8 and date of polling is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 17 at all PCC headquarters.

Counting will be held on October 19.

"The CWC reiterated its resolve to make the Mehangai Par Halla Bol rally in New Delhi on September 4 and the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on September 7 and its continuation thereafter a resounding success," the party statement said.

The CWC extended its best wishes to party President Sonia Gandhi, who is abroad for a medical checkup, for a full and speedy recovery.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor