Congress protest: Police advises commuters to avoid certain roads

New Delhi, Aug 5 The Delhi Traffic Police on Friday issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads in the wake of a protest call given by the Congress party.

"Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will be hardly possible on Kamal Attatuk marg, Kauttilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Raja ji Marg, Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road," the advisory read.

It further said that commuters should expect heavy congestion on Sardar Patel Marg, Shanti Path, Panchsheel Marg, Tughlaq Road, APJ Abdul Kalam road, Prithvi Raj Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Maulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, Baba Kharag Singh Marg and Mathura Road.

The police also said that due to the special traffic arrangements, movement of buses will be restricted beyond Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Africa Road and Moti Bagh red light.

The Congress has decided to stage a pan-India protest on Friday and hold a demonstration outside the residences of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

However, it has been denied by the Delhi Police.

Despite no permission, the party leaders said that they will go ahead with their proposed protest march.

There is heavy presence of police personnel outside the Congress headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.

