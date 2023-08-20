Congress recalls contribution of Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniv
By IANS | Published: August 20, 2023 12:48 PM 2023-08-20T12:48:07+5:30 2023-08-20T12:50:04+5:30
New Delhi, Aug 20 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi led the ...
New Delhi, Aug 20 Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi led the party leaders in paying rich tributes to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, and also recalled his contributions for the country.
Top party leaders-- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K.C Venugopal were also
present on the occasion.
They paid floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at Vir Bhumi here.
Former Congress president and MP, Rahul Gandhi also paid floral tributes at
the portrait of the former Prime Minister in front of the picturesque Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.
Recalling the contributions of the former Prime Minister for the country, the Congress president said, "Rajiv Gandhi was a great son of India. He was
a leader who inspired hope among millions of Indians."
"As we observe Sadbhavana Diwas today, it is pertinent to remember his vast
contributions which propelled India into the 21st Century. His numerous
interventions such as lowering of voting age to 18 years, strengthening of
Panchayati Raj, Telecom and IT revolution, computerisation programme,
sustained peace accords, universal immunisation programme and a new
education policy with emphasis on inclusive learning brought transformative
changes in the country," Kharge wrote on X (formerly twitter)later.
He added, "We pay our deepest respects to Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth
anniversary."
Meanwhile, Rahul while sharing a montage video of the Prime Minister on X
wrote , "Papa, your imprint is my path. Understanding the struggles and
dreams of every Indian, listening to the voice of Bharat Mata."
Quoting the lines of the famous song "jeena isi ka naam hain", Priyanka
wrote on X, "These lines always reminds me of you (Rajiv Gandhi). Whenever
I listen to this song my eyes are filled with tears."
Paying homage to the former Prime Minister, Congress general secretary
in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh wrote on X, "Rajiv Gandhi would have
been 79 today. His Prime Ministerial tenure, although brief, was very consequential. It was a period of wide-ranging achievements which he never boasted about."
Recalling some of his works during his tenure as Prime Minister, Ramesh
said, "His personal drive and leadership ensured that 18-year-olds have the
Right to Vote. Peace Accords were signed in Assam, Punjab, Mizoram and
Tripura."
Among others, the MP said decisive steps were taken to usher India into the
IT era.
Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary also paid homage to the
former Prime Minister at the party office here.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app