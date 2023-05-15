Congress, Sena-UBT slam govt after SEBI tells SC that it was not probing Adani Group since 2016

New Delhi, May 15 Hours after the SEBI informed the Supreme Court that it was not been investigating any of the serious allegations against the Adani Group since 2016, the Congress on Monday hit out at the Centre, accusing of misleading Parliament or being "fast asleep".

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, who is also communication in-charge of the party, said: "The Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, told the Lok Sabha on 19th July 2021 that SEBI was investigating the Adani Group. Now SEBI tells the Supreme Court that they have not been investigating any of the serious allegations against Adani!

"Which is worse - misleading Parliament, or being fast asleep as lakhs of investors are duped by alleged money-laundering and round-tripping using offshore shell companies? Or even worse, was there a restraining hand from above?"

In a tweet, targeting the government, Shiv Sena-UBT Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "So, SEBI denies any investigation into Adani companies since 2016, denies its own statement to the court? Was the junior finance minister lying to the country regarding the investigation in his answer on 19 July 2021? This smells of a cover up but at whose behest?"

The remarks from the Congress and the Shiv Sena-UBT faction came after the SEBI on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the allegations that it has been investigating the Adani Group since 2016 are "factually baseless".

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a rejoinder affidavit, submitted in the apex court, said: "The allegation that Securities and Exchange Board of India is investigating Adani since 2016 is factually baseless..."

