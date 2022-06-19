Congress to protest nationwide on Monday against Agnipath, to meet Prez

New Delhi, June 19 As Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in National Herald case on Monday, the Congress is gearing up to protest on two issues Agnipath scheme and Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the ED.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Tomorrow lakhs of Congress workers across the country will continue peaceful protest against the anti-youth Agnipath scheme & against Modi Govt's vendetta politics targeting its leader Shri Rahul Gandhi, MP."

He also said that Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind in the evening.

The Congress will start its day with party General Secretary Ajay Maken addressing a press conference at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra led the Congress protest at Jantar Mantar against the central government's new scheme of recruitment in defence forces, 'Agnipath'. Several Congress leaders also joined the protest.

Several top leaders of the Congress participated in what the party called 'satyagrah' and demanded the government to withdraw the Agnipath scheme. The Congress leaders said the government should immediately withdraw this scheme as it is not good for the youth.

