Congress to question govt on Chinese transgressions at Alwar rally

New Delhi, Dec 18 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi will jointly address a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday, where they will raise the issue of Chinese PLA's trangsressions across the LAC.

Party sources said that after being denied from raising the issue in Parliament, the party is likely to raise the issue in the public meeting.

Gandhi on Friday had said that China is constantly preparing for war while theIndian government is asleep.

"Our government is hiding the information on the preparations of China. The Government of India does not work strategically, it works on an event basis. When it comes to geopolitics, events do not work there. Foreign Minister's statements keep coming, but he needs to deepen his understanding," he said at a press conference.

Gandhi also expressed his surprise saying that no one, including the media, is asking questions on China, despite it occupying Indian territory and martyring 20 Indian soldiers.

