Congress unleashes war against India's civilisational values: Himanta attacks Oppn on Gita Press row

Guwahati, June 19 After senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the central government for awarding the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 to Uttar Pradesh's Gita Press, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched a sharp attack on the grand old party.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote: "With the win in Karnataka, Congress has now openly unleashed a war against India's civilisational values and rich legacy, be it in the form of repeal of anti-conversion law or criticism against Geeta Press.

"People of India will resist this aggression and reassert our civilisation values with equal aggression."

On Sunday, the Union Ministry of Culture announced that the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred to the Gorakhpur-based Gita Press for its "outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods".

The Ministry said that a jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unanimously selected Gita Press for the prize.

However, the Congress was quick to criticise the Centre's decision, calling it a "travesty".

Jairam Ramesh compared it to honouring Nathuram Godse, the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi, and Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar.

He also mentioned a 2015 book published by Gita Press written by journalist Akshaya Mukul, which according to Ramesh, revealed the "stormy relations" the publisher had with the Mahatma.

The senior Congress leader posted on Twitter: "The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 has been conferred on the Gita Press at Gorakhpur which is celebrating its centenary this year. There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious & social agenda. The decision is really a travesty and is like awarding Savarkar and Godse."

The Gandhi Peace Prize was established by the government in 1995 as a monument to the principles upheld by Mahatma Gandhi. Everyone is eligible for the award, regardless of their gender, nationality, ethnicity, language, caste, or faith.

Rs 1 crore in cash, a citation, plaque, and a priceless traditional handcraft or item are included with the award.

The organisations that have received awards in the past include the Ramakrishna Mission and ISRO.



