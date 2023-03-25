"Congress wants Karnataka to fill its coffers": Amit Shah

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 25 : Coming down heavily on the Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the grand old party, which is being wiped out of the country, wants to make Karnataka their ATM.

Addressing a public rally in the poll-bound state, Shah said, "Congress is being wiped out from the country, they no longer have any state which can fill their coffers. They want Karnataka to become their ATM."

Shah laid the foundation stone of Sehkar Samrudhi Soudh and inaugurated various development works of the Cooperative Ministry (Karnataka) during a visit to Kommaghatta village in Bengaluru on Friday.

Hitting out at the Congress government, he said the party has had a history of corruption and further urged the people of the state to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in the state.

"Wherever the Congress government was formed, their history has been of corruption, insulting Dalits, OBCs," said Amit Shah.

Referring to the ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI), the home minister alleged that during the rule of the former chief minister Siddaramaiah, cases against PFI were withdrawn.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured the state by banning PFI, while the Siddaramaiah government withdrew cases multiple times against the same outfit," he said.

Earlier in the day, noting that drugs are an enemy of national security and the future of the country, Amit Shah ascertained that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is fully committed to totality eliminating this menace under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah made his remarks while chairing the Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' here in Bengaluru.

Pointing that the Central government has adopted a policy of "zero tolerance against drugs to make a drug-free India", Shah said the MHA has adopted a three-pronged approach to crack down on narcotics, and that the three-pronged approach includes strengthening institutional structures, empowerment of all agencies related to the control of narcotics and strengthening the coordination among them and launching an awareness campaign.

He said the problem of drug trafficking is not related to a state or the Centre alone, but is a national problem, and the efforts to deal with it should also be national and unified.

Shah said that the fight against drugs is to be fought not only by the government but also by the people.

To deal with this issue, he also stressed on the need to orgze District-level and State-level NCORD meetings regularly.

In order to crack down on the entire network, the Home Minister emphasized that narcotics cases should be thoroughly investigated with a bottom-to-top and top to bottom approach.

