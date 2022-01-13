Congress warns ruling Kerala CPI-M to end violence

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 State Congress president K. Sudhakaran on Thursday warned the ruling CPI-M in Kerala to see that they take steps to end the violence in the state.

Sudhakaran said that this has started ever since a SFI engineering student was murdered at a state run engineering college in Idukki district, early this week.

Across Kerala at numerous places the offices of the Congress party and at some areas the homes of Congress leaders including lawmakers like N.K. Premachandran's car came under attack of the angry CPI-M workers.

"Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Police are maintaining a stoic silence as by now numerous Congress offices and leaders have faced the wrath of the CPI-M goons. If things do not end soon, we will have no qualms to say that we are quite capable of taking care of ourselves. If you think you can keep us under check by unleashing violence, then such thoughts are out of place and please don't underestimate us," said Sudhakaran.

"Things are now coming out on what has happened at Idukki and the statement of the Idukki SP of Police is only needed. The Congress party is not one which indulges in violence and we know very well what democracy is unlike the CPI-M who has scant respect for such things.

Sudhakaran's angry response has come at a time when a former top party colleague, K.P. Anil Kumar a former organising general secretary of the Congress party, who shifted his loyalties and became a CPI-M member last year, on Thursday said there are people in the state who will take the task of beating up Sudhakaran, like a rabid dog.

