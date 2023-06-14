"Congress will win election both in Telangana, Lok Sabha": V Hanumantha Rao

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14 : Senior Congress leader Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday said that Congress will win both the assembly elections in Telangana as well as the general elections in 2024.

He also accused BJP of not taking any action against Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy despite flagging corruption allegations.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Amit Shah went to Andhra Pradesh and said that Jagan's government is full of corruption. The Union Home Minister has investigation agencies like CBI and ED in his hands, but he didn't take any action. He just goes and says things like these.

"If Jagan Mohan Reddy is involved in corruption, why is he not behind bars? Why have you not exposed his corruption? Why haven't you used the weapons you have?" he added.

The Congress leader said that despite all the efforts by "BJP's shop" won't be opened in Khammam while that of BRS will get closed.

"Amit Shah will come to Khammam and throw similar corruption allegations. Whatever happens, the seat of Khammam belongs to Congress. The shop of BJP will not open in Khammam and the shop of BRS is about to be closed. In coming days, Congress will get a majority in Khammam, we will form a government in Telangana and also in the country," he said.

Rao added, "When Congress comes into power, we will conduct a caste-wise census and also increase the OBC reservation. We are celebrating the birthday of Rahul Gandhi on June 19. All people in all villages should perform palabhishekam for Rahul Gandhi on that day."

He further said that Congress will win both assemblies as well as the parliamentary elections.

"The farmers had staged a protest for 1 year, have they given minimum support price? What about the 2 crore job and Rs 15 lakhs to each account? They are just playing with the lives of people by privatising everything. Both BRS and BJP will be defeated and Congress will win in Telangana and also in the parliamentary elections," he said.

