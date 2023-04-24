Congress workers detained ahead of PM Modi's visit to Kerala, alleges VD Satheesan

Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 24 : Kerala Leader of the Opposition and Congress leader VD Satheesan on Monday alleged that the Kochi Police has detained party workers ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Monday.

PM Modi is slated to reach Kerala on Monday for a two-day visit. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore in the state.

While talking to the media, Satheesan said, "We have not decided on any program to stop the Prime Minister. Even DCC officials have been detained. This is a situation where Congress workers cannot walk. We will fight hard against this."

Describing the police action as a "violation of human rights", the Congress leader alleged that the police vehicle arrived at the residences of the party workers early in the morning.

"This is a violation of fundamental human rights. The police vehicle is coming to the houses of Congress workers at four in the morning. Police in Kochi are equal to Stalin's police. This is Kerala, not Yogi Adityanath's UP," he added.

Questioning the transparency in the government's tender process regarding the AI cameras installed across the state, Satheesan said, "AI camera installation is a program that is carried out by emptying the pockets of common people. This is a scam that empties the pockets of common people who are bloated with tax evasion. Even the ministers don't know about the company installing the cameras. This company has no experience in installing the most complex cameras."

"The camera is priced at Rs 9.5 lakh. Actually, the price is not even a tenth of a cent. Even international brand cameras are cheaper. This is a fraud," Satheesan added.

Launching a scathing attack on the CPIM government in the state, he said, "The government will rob the people of Rs 1,000 crore every year. This is one of the biggest scams in which the pockets of ordinary people are emptied by government loot."

He further demanded answers from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor