Congressmen better count skeletons in their closets: Bommai

Bengaluru, April 16 Taking a dig at the Congress over its 'yatra' against corruption, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday that Congressmen should first count the skeletons in their own closets.

He was reacting to the protests launched by the opposition party against the alleged corruption by the ruling BJP in the state.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Bommai said, "Congressmen are taking out a yatra against corruption as if their hands are clean, as if they are holy. But the people are aware. It would not fetch any dividends. They are trying to set a narrative, but the people of Karnataka have seen them for many years. People know the scams they perpetrated. We too will go to the people and expose the scams of Congress leaders."

Replying to a query as to why the sections related to Prevention of Corruption Act have not been invoked in the FIR against ex-minister K.S. Eshwarappa in the Santhosh Patil suicide case, Bommai said, "There is an allegation of abetment of suicide in the case. The case is under investigation. The forensic report will shed light on what exactly happened."

The Congress in Karnataka has intensified its attack against the BJP government in the state following the death under suspicious circumstances of civil contracter Santhosh Patil.

The deceased, a contractor and BJP leader, committed suicide by consuming poison and held Eshwarappa directly responsible for his death. He had alleged that Eshwarappa had asked for a 40 per cent commission in a Rs 4 crore project through his aides.

The police have registered an FIR against him and made him the prime accused in the case. Eshwarappa tendered his resignation as Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj on Friday.

However, the Congress has called for an indefinite strike demanding the arrest of Eshwarappa.

Hitting back at the Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah, Bommai raised the issue of the suicide by a police inspector during Siddaramaiah's tenure as the Chief Minister.

"In the Ganapathy suicide case, there was a video and a death note mentioning the name of a then minister. Did his name find a mention in the FIR," he asked.

"The FIR was registered after orders from the court. Ganapathy's family had to approach the court to get the FIR registered. But we have filed an FIR based on the complaint and started an investigation. Based on the findings of the probe, further sections of the law would be invoked. Let the investigation proceed. We are not interfering in any way," Bommai added.

