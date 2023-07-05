"Constitution of country is endangered...": RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav slams Central Govt on probe in land-for-jobs scam

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 5 : Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Wednesday, slammed Central Government after the CBI on Monday filed the chargesheet against Tejashwi Yadav, Rabri Devi, including him in the land-for-jobs scam and said that the constitution of the country is at stake.

"Today, the constitution of the country is endangered. Our brotherhood is being pushed into hatred", said RJD Chief after hoisting the party flag in Patna on the 27th foundation day of the party.

Mentioning the CBI investigation on the alleged 'land for job' scam, Yadav stated, "We were also tortured".

The statement came following the chargesheet filed by the Central investigation agency against the RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi) along with others.

The RJD claimed that the BJP was conducting a "witch-hunt" against prominent opposition figures and that the saffron party has "become jittery" as a result of 15 opposition parties uniting to challenge the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Central Bureau of Investigation earlier stated that irregular appointment of candidates was made in central railway, violating the laid down norms, and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

In lieu of getting them appointed in railways, Yadav got the lands transferred owned by candidates and their family members in the name of his wife Rabri Devi and daughter Misha Bharti for sale consideration which was much lesser than the prevailing circle rates as well as the prevailing market rates, as per the CBI.

Further, the RJD Chief stated, "We called a meeting in Patna for the opposition unity. Narendra Modi (Prime Minister) is breaking the country. MLAs (Members of Legislative Assembly) are being bought and sold on a large scale in the country".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor