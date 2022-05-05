Construction of S.Korea's new presidential residence still under consideration

Seoul, May 5 South Korea's incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol is still considering building a new presidential residence inside what is now the Defence Ministry compound in Seoul to reduce the distance between his office and his living quarters, an informed source said on Thursday.

Work is underway to set up South Korea's new presidential office at the compound in line with Yoon's campaign promise to move it out of Cheong Wa Dae as part of efforts for "closer communication" with the people, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The Foreign Minister's official residence, about a 10-minute drive from the Defence Ministry headquarters, is being already renovated as Yoon's official residence.

Many expressed concern about a potential security problem and public inconveniences.

"It would be hard to keep commuting," an official close to the president-elect told Yonhap News Agency, with his inauguration less than a week away.

"Of course, we need to build a new residence."

The official noted, however, it remains uncertain whether the new residence will be completed within Yoon's single five-year term, given budget constraints and the time needed for construction.

