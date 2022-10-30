Contractor accuses L&T of fraud in World Bank-aided tsunami project

Mumbai, Oct 30 A Larsen & Toubro group entity, L&T Construction, Chennai, which is building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, has been accused of perpetrating an alleged fraud by its consortium contractor, while implementing Indias World Bank-aided tsunami alert projects in two eastern states.

The WB-funded project first in India as part of a global initiative for safety in coastal regions was intended to sound an advance warning to the disaster management authorities and people living on shoresides of any impending tsunami threats following earthquakes.

The backdrop was the massive devastation caused in many countries, including south India, by the deadly tsunami triggered after the Japan earthquake on March 11, 2011.

The multi-crore rupees prestigious pilot project Alert Siren Systems, part of a comprehensive Early Warning & Dissemination System

