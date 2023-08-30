Contractor stages protest outside Shivraj's residence, says was asked to pay 50% commission

Bhopal, Aug 30 A Gwalior-based couple on Wednesday sat in protest on a road outside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence here on Wednesday, claiming they were fed up with the alleged 50 per cent commission being sought by government officials.

Identifying himself as Sanjay Mishra, the man said he had worked as a civil contractor in Gwalior. However, his bill, which stood around Rs 13 lakh, was not cleared by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the state government.

"When I asked for clearance of the bill, PWD officials demanded 50 per cent commission. I had written to CM Chouhan around four months back but no response was received. Today, I along with my wife, came to Bhopal to meet CM Chouhan but the police barred our entry. Hence, we are sitting outside," Mishra said in a video message.

He also threatened that if his dues were not cleared in the next four-five days, he along with his wife would be forced to end their lives.

As the alleged 50 per cent commission matter had been a main weapon of the Congress to target the ruling BJP in the run up to the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, the Opposition found yet another opportunity to target the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

Reacting to the development, Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit president Kamal Nath said: "The 50 per cent commission issue has now crossed all limits. Today, a contractor from Gwalior is sitting on a dharna along with his wife outside the Chief Minister's residence.

"Earlier, a contractor from Gwalior had written a letter to the High Court alleging 50 per cent commission. But, the Shivraj government became active against those who raised their voice, instead of providing justice to the people," a social media post by Kamal Nath read.

The post further added that Shivraj Chouhan had protected criminals involved in the Vyapam scam, and no action was taken till around 50 innocent people died suspiciously and the Supreme Court intervened.

"This 50 per cent commission matter is now becoming a life-threatening menace for the honest contractors and officers of Madhya Pradesh," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor