Controversy erupts between L-G, AAP govt over setting up new MP/MLA courts

New Delhi, July 6 A fresh controversy has erupted between the Delhi Lt. Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena and the AAP government over the setting up of new special MP/MLA courts.

These new courts are to be under the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex.

The L-G office alleged that the proposal had been pending with the Delhi government for more than two-and-a-half years, despite Delhi High Court’s direction.

The AAP government, however, claimed that the approved file to set up court was pending with the L-G office.

On Thursday evening, the AAP government criticised the L-G, stating that the Chief Minister had already approved the proposal for the special court on June 27.

"The proposal was sent to the L-G for his opinion. It was since then pending with the L-G. Today, when the Chief Minister's office inquired about it, it was hastily passed by the L-G," said the AAP.

The AAP government further said that various proposals of a similar nature were still awaiting the approval or opinion of the L-G, even after being approved by the government.

"We urge the L-G to provide his consent or opinion on these proposals as soon as possible. The Delhi government is fully committed to protecting the rights of children," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor