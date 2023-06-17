"Controversy is needless," says former PM Gujral's son over renaming Nehru Memorial Museum

New Delhi [India], June 17 : After the Centre's decision of renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society, the son of former Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral, Naresh Gujral on Saturday said that controversy over the issue is "needless".

"Controversy over the renaming (of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library) is needless. When the work of 15 Prime Ministers is being recognised there and the museum is for all 15, how can it be named after Jawaharlal Nehru now?" Gujral said while talking to ANI.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in Delhi have been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

Gujral further said that people only "diminish" former PM Nehru's memory by creating controversy over his name.

"When we try to create a controversy in his name, we only diminish his memory," the former PM's son said.

The Culture Ministry said on Friday that it had been decided to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Vice-President of the Society.

This project was approved by Executive Council, NMML in its 162nd meeting held in November 2016. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21 last year.

During the inauguration, despite receiving an invitation from the government, no member of the Nehru-Gandhi family was present for the function. Three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi have served as Prime Ministers of the country.

The Culture Ministry release said that the Museum is a seamless blend that begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, "now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru".

"Housed in a new building the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country. It recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory," the release said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday slammed Congress over its remarks and said that its inability to accept that there are leaders beyond "one dynasty" is a classic example of "political indigestion".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Centre and said that the move shows the "cheap mentality and dictatorial attitude" of the BJP and RSS.

"Classic example of political indigestion- the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realise this," Nadda tweeted.

In a series of tweets Nadda further said, "In PM Sangrahalaya, every PM has got respect. The section relating to Pandit Nehru hasn't been altered."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor