Cops transferred following commotion in Goa town on Ram Navami day

Panaji, April 11 A deputy superintendent of police and a police inspector were transferred late on Monday, following commotion between two groups in the port town of Vasco on Ram Navami day.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters on Monday that no one will be allowed to take law and order in their hands.

The main incident occurred on Sunday night, when a group alleged that their procession was pelted with stones from a nearby place of worship of another group, which led to commotion in the Islampur area in Vasco.

One person received minor injuries as a result of the commotion, according to the Vasco police station officials.

Police on Monday registered formal complaints on the basis of statements given by members of both religious groups.

"Video footage of the area is being assessed. We will get vehicle numbers of those who were responsible for the incident," Deputy Superintendent of Police Salim Shaikh told reporters hours before he was transferred.

Shaikh and Vasco police station in-charge police inspector Nitin Halarnkar were transferred to the reserve police lines late on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said that he had given instructions to the state administration and the police to ensure that law and order should not be destabilised.

"No one will be allowed to take law in their hands. That's all," Sawant said.

