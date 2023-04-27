"Corruption increased every time Congress came to power": Rajnath Singh

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], April 27 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress in poll-bound Karnataka saying that corruption increased every time the grand old party came to power.

Addressing a public rally in Belagavi, Singh said, "Corruption has increased every time Congress has come to power. Every time, when its govt is at the Centre, the party has been accused of corruption."

Drawing a parallel between the Congress governments of the past and the BJP regime of the presrnt, he said, "Since the last nine years, the BJP has been in power at the Centre. Neither our Prime Minister nor any minister has a single allegation of corruption against them."

Earlier in the day, speaking at a public rally in Dharwad, Singh said the BJP government will probe all the corrupt leaders irrespective of how prominent they are.

"I want to ask you, should corruption end in this country or not? We will not spare anyone who is involved in corruption. In the last nine years, assets worth one lakh ten thousand crore rupees were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The previous government of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), in their 10 years in power, seized assets worth only Rs 5,000 crore," he added.

The 224-seat Assembly polls in Karnataka are slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

