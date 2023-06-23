Country's diversity being diminished, needs repair: Hemant Soren

Patna, June 23 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said that cracks have appeared in the 'unity in diversity' credo of the country and it needed repair works.

"Today, people of different ideologies sat together in Patna and discussed how to stop exploitation taking place in the country for years. Everyone knows the current status of farmers and youth. Cracks have appeared in our 'unity in diversity' and it needs repair," Soren said after the meeting of top opposition leaders here.

"The meeting was held in Patna to keep in view the current situation of the country. Nitish ji worked hard to tie every opposition leader in one chain and I want to thank him from my heart for his effort," Soren said, referring to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar.

"This is the first glimpse of the new alliance which started today and it will definitely be a milestone for the country in future. If we honestly move forward with our intended thinking, the goal would be achieved. This is the first step to re-establish the original face of our country," Soren said.

